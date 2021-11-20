World Championships in Baku: Athlete from UK wins gold at tumbling

Society 20 November 2021 19:02 (UTC+04:00)
World Championships in Baku: Athlete from UK wins gold at tumbling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

A gymnast from Great Britain, Megan Keely, with a score of 67.800 points, won the gold medal at the 35th World Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling Championships in Baku in the women's tumbling program, Trend reports.

The silver medal was won by Lucy Tumoin representing France (66.800 points), the "bronze" went to the gymnast from Belgium Tahine Peters (66.500 points).

The 35th world championship in trampoline jumping, double mini-trampoline and tumbling has been held in Baku since November 18 and will end on November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries of the world are taking part in the competition. Azerbaijan is represented by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be played at the World Championships in Baku.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Ukrainian food delivery company eyes expanding its business in Uzbekistan
Ukrainian food delivery company eyes expanding its business in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan and Russia sign agreement on new comprehensive program for 2022-2026
Uzbekistan and Russia sign agreement on new comprehensive program for 2022-2026
UNESCO elects Turkmenistan as member of its Intergovermental Council
UNESCO elects Turkmenistan as member of its Intergovermental Council
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Russian gymnast takes first place in double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku Society 19:03
World Championships in Baku: Athlete from UK wins gold at tumbling Society 19:02
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi cities, Aramco facilities Arab World 18:40
Finals kick off at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 18:02
Ukrainian food delivery company eyes expanding its business in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:57
Finalists in program of individual trampoline jumping determined at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku Society 17:56
Azerbaijani national agency talks details of its employee hitting mine in Zangilan Society 17:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 20 Society 17:50
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:49
Azerbaijan confirms 1,763 more COVID-19 cases, 2,499 recoveries Society 16:42
Third day of 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 16:00
Tree planting held in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 15:30
All work done in Aghdam contributes to early return of citizens - special rep of Azerbaijani President Politics 15:25
Gas prices to remain high over next few months Oil&Gas 15:03
Uzbekistan and Russia sign agreement on new comprehensive program for 2022-2026 Uzbekistan 14:59
Azerbaijan becomes main electricity exporter to Georgia Georgia 14:58
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Economy 14:57
Fitch Ratings affirms SOCAR at "BB+' with "stable" outlook Oil&Gas 14:54
Azerbaijan sees increase in building materials production Economy 14:44
Azerbaijan agrees on meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan – MFA Politics 14:42
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 14:40
Resident of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, who got blown up by mine is alive - prosecutor's office Society 14:33
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 14:32
No growth in mortality from COVID-19 recorded in Azerbaijan - TABIB Society 14:31
Iran sees increase buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange Finance 14:30
Resident of Azerbaijan's Goranboy district blown up by mine Society 13:31
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan’s oil transportation to Turkey down Oil&Gas 13:18
UNESCO elects Turkmenistan as member of its Intergovermental Council Turkmenistan 13:15
Number of Armenian soldiers killed, injured during recent border provocation against Azerbaijan revealed Politics 13:14
Georgia's cost for importing electricity to grow until 2030 - GREDA official Georgia 13:11
Iran boots rice imports Finance 12:48
Azerbaijan, Russia talk prospects for further co-op in pharmaceutical industry Society 12:46
Russia detects 37,120 COVID-19 cases over 24 hours Russia 12:37
Kazakhstan outlines plans to improve agriculture sector by 2025 Kazakhstan 12:32
Turkmengaz SC opens tender for purchase of material and technical resources Tenders 12:30
Uzbek-Chinese Asia Trans Gas company opens tender for highway repairs Tenders 12:30
Domestic cargo transportation via Iranian airports up Transport 12:24
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan reveals volume of loans issued in 9M2021 Economy 12:20
Domestic passenger transportation via Iranian airports soars Transport 12:06
Azerbaijan doesn’t toughen quarantine due to ongoing COVID-19 vaccination – TABIB Society 12:03
Uzbekistan shares data on number of incoming, outgoing tourists in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 11:40
Georgia shares data on top imported goods from Azerbaijan Georgia 11:39
Iran records increase in domestic flights Transport 11:38
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 20 Georgia 11:38
Iran shares data on its trade turnover with UAE Business 11:36
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:24
Azerbaijan detains persons who tried to enter liberated territories Society 11:23
Azerbaijani defense minister instructs to improve service, combat activities at border Politics 11:22
ANAMA employee and State Border Service Warrant Officer injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan Society 10:56
Russian VEB.RF Corporation to finance export supplies to Uzbekneftegaz Uzbekistan 10:54
Georgia's electricity sector to receive loan from Asian Development Bank Georgia 10:53
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 10:49
Azerbaijani soldiers honored to serve in de-occupied Aghdam - Trend TV (VIDEO) Politics 10:48
Iran's tax revenues increase Finance 10:12
Iranian currency rates for November 20 Finance 10:09
Iran, Georgia agree to expand trade turnover Iran 10:03
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 20 Uzbekistan 09:52
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 09:49
U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults US 09:43
Georgia’s trade turnover with Turkey up Georgia 09:30
Azerbaijan discloses volume of loans issued to businessmen in Nakhchivan Economy 09:12
Year passes since liberation of Azerbaijan's Aghdam from occupation Politics 09:00
Boris Johnson ponders boycott of China’s Winter Olympics Europe 08:34
Azerbaijan’s SMBDA talks number of applications received from companies to participate in restoration of liberated territories (Exclusive) (VIDEO) Economy 08:00
1,047 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:49
U.S. CDC authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults US 07:08
French islands of Guadeloupe placed under curfew amid COVID unrest Europe 06:22
Austria first in EU to fully lock down and make vaccination mandatory Europe 05:46
Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech jab for kids starting at age five Other News 05:02
Time shrinking for Iran nuclear deal, US envoy warns US 04:17
Two wounded as Dutch police fire shots at protest over new COVID-19 restrictions Europe 03:39
Slovenia's jobless rate in September falls to lowest level in 13 years Europe 02:54
Turkish presidential spokesperson discussed regional developments with his American counterpart Turkey 02:16
Germany not ruling out lockdown, even for the vaccinated Europe 01:28
UK drivers to face tough new laws over cellphone use in vehicles Europe 00:42
President Ilham Aliyev and Charles Michel had phone talks Politics 00:09
US committed to deepening cooperation with Turkey Turkey 19 November 23:37
Ukrainian gymnast hails organization level of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku Society 19 November 22:59
Baku holds tree planting campaign within 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 19 November 22:44
Migrant boat with 10 dead bodies arrives in Sicily World 19 November 22:30
Iraq ready to pay back debts to Iran for imported gas Business 19 November 22:25
Award ceremony held for winners of team trampoline championship in Baku (PHOTO) Society 19 November 22:17
FIG World Championships in Baku: Belarusian gymnasts win gold medal in men's team competition in trampoline Society 19 November 21:40
Turkey's aviation fuel exports to Georgia plummet Georgia 19 November 21:35
Japanese women’s team ranks first in trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 19 November 20:48
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to recharge fire extinguishers Tenders 19 November 20:46
Azerbaijan's Mobil Group talks brokerage services for foreign companies investing in Karabakh Economy 19 November 20:32
Bank of Georgia financing confectionery plant construction Georgia 19 November 20:23
Uzbek Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender for purchase of chemical reagents Tenders 19 November 20:18
US women’s team grabs gold in double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 19 November 20:17
Russian companies invited to participate in Azerbaijani energy projects as investors Economy 19 November 20:16
Baku holds award ceremony of winners at 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO) Society 19 November 20:14
Azerbaijan, EU to work on digital transformation projects Economy 19 November 20:07
President of Kazakhstan launches construction at thermal power plant in Almaty Kazakhstan 19 November 19:50
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in tumbling, double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO) Society 19 November 19:48
Port of Baku plays important role as transport hub between Europe and Asia - Director-General Transport 19 November 19:45
Russia grabs gold in tumbling at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 19 November 19:44
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall on November 19 Uzbekistan 19 November 19:43
Georgia shares its top partners by trade turnover Georgia 19 November 19:42
Baku names gymnasts reaching finals in synchronized trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships Society 19 November 19:42
All news