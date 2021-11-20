World Championships in Baku: Athlete from UK wins gold at tumbling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

A gymnast from Great Britain, Megan Keely, with a score of 67.800 points, won the gold medal at the 35th World Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling Championships in Baku in the women's tumbling program, Trend reports.

The silver medal was won by Lucy Tumoin representing France (66.800 points), the "bronze" went to the gymnast from Belgium Tahine Peters (66.500 points).

The 35th world championship in trampoline jumping, double mini-trampoline and tumbling has been held in Baku since November 18 and will end on November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries of the world are taking part in the competition. Azerbaijan is represented by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be played at the World Championships in Baku.