Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin scoring 76.300 ranked second in tumbling at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 21.

Russian gymnast Aleksandr Lisitsyn ranked first (80.000 points) while US gymnast Kaden Brown (75.400 points) ranked third.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.