Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Nov. 21

Some 25,256 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 21, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,509 citizens, the second one to 5,325 citizens, and the third (booster) dose to 16,422 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 10,292,434 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,050,602 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,524,841 - the second dose, and 716,991 people - the booster dose.