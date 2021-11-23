Azerbaijan's electrical grid operator talks state of its employee, following mine explosion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

The health condition of employee of Azerbaijan’s Azerishig OJSC (electrical grid operator) Mahir Abilov, who suffered as a result of the mine explosion on November 21 in Gulabird village of Lachin district, is stable, the company told Trend on Nov. 23.

According to the message, immediately after the incident, Abilov was taken to one of the private clinics in Baku.

"Unfortunately, Abilov’s foot was amputated," the company said.

Abilov was initially sent to Lachin by the "Bilasuvar Electric Network" to work on high voltage lines.