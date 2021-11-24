Nizami Ganjavi's creativity is of global importance - Azerbaijani Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

Nizami Ganjavi's creativity is of worldwide importance, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said at the International Forum of Nizami Ganjavi titled "Nizami Ganjavi: Bridge between Cultures", Trend reports.

According to Ahmadov, Nizami Ganjavi is one of the greatest poets who was raised and given to the world by the Azerbaijani people.

He also said that the life and work of Nizami Ganjavi are directly related to Azerbaijan, noting that the great poet lived and worked in Ganja.

"The work of Nizami Ganjavi belongs to both Azerbaijan and is of global importance. He was a great thinker, philosopher, ambassador between nations. He is remembered and honored by our contemporaries, poetry lovers all over the world. Nizami Ganjavi's works have not lost their relevance today. Love for the poetry of Nizami Ganjavi lives in the heart of every Azerbaijani. I hope that this forum will increase interest and attention to Nizami's work both in Azerbaijan and beyond," Ahmadov said.

The International Forum of Nizami Ganjavi titled "Nizami Ganjavi: Bridge between Cultures" opened in the capital of Azerbaijan.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan jointly with the Baku City Executive Power within the framework of the Year of Nizami Ganjavi.

The forum, which will last until November 26, is attended by more than 40 scientists, scientists, experts studying the work of Nizami Ganjavi from 15 countries of the world.