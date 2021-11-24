Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

Some 34,474 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,229 citizens, the second one 6,418 citizens and the booster dose – 23,827.

Totally, up until now, 10, 363,317 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,059,543 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,538,992 people - the second dose and 764,782 people booster dose.