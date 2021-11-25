Best moments of first day of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)

25 November 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

The first day of the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

The winners in several age groups have already been named during the first day. Among the winners of gold medals is Azerbaijani gymnast Magsud Mahsudov.

The athlete ranked first in individual trampoline among men in the 13-14 age group.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.

