Great atmosphere reigns at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - Kazakh athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The organization of the 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku is wonderful, the atmosphere in the National Gymnastics Arena is great, participant of the competition, a gymnast from Kazakhstan Daniil Parfenov told Trend.

"This is the first international competition of this level, where the Kazakhstani team took part in the double mini-trampoline jumping program. The preparation was fruitful. As expected, the result was also good. The rivalry within our team is healthy and good. We do not single out anyone or rejoice in someone's defeat," he said.

The gymnast added that he watched the 35th World Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling Championships online in Baku last week.

"Of course, I watched the online broadcast, and rooted for our athletes. As for the World Competitions among age groups, I see worthy rivals here, I think everyone can show good results. Of course, the finals are quite spectacular and interesting," Parfenov said.

The gymnast from Kazakhstan also said that the city of Baku made a great impression on him.

"The city is beautiful, with a rich and ancient history, a very memorable city. Our coaches and athletes, who earlier came to Baku both for training camps and competitions, talked about the beauty of the capital of Azerbaijan, the sights of the city, and also that the competitions are held well here," Parfenov said.

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17 years-21 years old. They take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Magsudova, Magsud Magsudov, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Mekhti Aliyev, Nijat Mirzoyev, Ali Niftaliyev, Shafiga Humbatova, Jafarova Sama; tumbling program - Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, Bilal Gurbanov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Alexey Karatashov and Elnur Mamedov.

In accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules, the competitions are held without spectators.