Baku creates excellent conditions at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions – Ukrainian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Baku is very hospitable, excellent conditions have been created for participants of the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, Ukrainian gymnast Sofiia Teplukhina told Trend.

The gymnast added that the competitions have been organized perfectly.

“There are responsive volunteers who are always ready to assist coaches and athletes in any situation,” Teplukhina said. “The atmosphere is positive during the competitions.”

Teplukhina stressed that before the competitions, the Ukrainian team had enough time to adapt to climate and train.

“We had enough time to train,” the gymnast added. “We arrived three days before the competitions and trained three times. This is great experience for me to participate in the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions.”

“This is the first time I have been participating in such competitions,” Teplukhina said. “Of course, I got huge experience, which will be beneficial for the future.”

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.