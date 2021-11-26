Russian gymnast grabs gold in tumbling among men at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Russian gymnast Igor Shikunov scoring 36.200 ranked first in tumbling among men in the 17-21 age group at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

Danish gymnast Mads Hansen (35.500 points) ranked second while US gymnast Dominic Dumas (35.400 points) ranked third.

Azerbaijani gymnast Tofig Aliyev ranked fourth, scoring 35,000 points.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.