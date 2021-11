Winners in synchronized trampoline jumping at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

At the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, the winners and prize-winners in the synchronized trampoline jumping program for men and women in the 15-16 age group have been determined, Trend reports.

Natalya Blokhina and Angelika Alysheva (Russia, 48,000 points) took the first place in the women's synchronized trampoline jumping program, in second place - Maria Sergeeva and Violetta Bardilovskaya (Belarus, 47.180 points), in third place - Maya Möller and Aurelia Eisloffel (Germany, 45.260 points).

In the men's synchronized trampoline jumping program, Maxim Osipenko and Mikhail Shchur (Belarus, 48.630 points) won gold, “silver” went to Maxim Anisimov and Dmitry Nartov (Russia, 48.420 points), “bronze” - to Kanato Tsuzuku and Taiga Akaiishi (Japan, 47.860 points).

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17 years-21 years old. The gymnasts will take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline. Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. According to the rules, one participant can perform in different programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Mahsudova (age category 17-21), Magsud Mahsudov (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehdi Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzayev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizada (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Aleksey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.