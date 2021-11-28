Finalists in individual trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The finalists in individual trampoline among women in the 11-12 age group were disclosed during the final day of the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 28.

Such gymnasts as Daria Morozova (Russia, 91.725 points), Letizia Radaelli (Italy, 90.845 points), Arina Sharifullina (Russia, 90.795 points), Hanna Muzyka (Belarus, 89.420 points), Yuri Chiyonobu (Japan, 89.415 points), Elizaveta Nikolaeva (Russia, 89.010 points), Radost Peeva (Bulgaria, 89.005 points) and Magdalena Kisyova (Bulgaria, 88.820 points) reached the final.

Azerbaijani gymnast Sama Jafarova did not reach the finals, she ranked 31st scoring 77.125.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is being represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline - Seljan Magsudova (age category 17 -21), Magsud Magsudov, (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehti Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzoyev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizade (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Alexey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.