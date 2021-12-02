Baku Book Center hosts book presentation of writer Charlie MacKesy, translated into Azerbaijani (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

A presentation of the book "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by famous English author and painter Charlie MacKesy, translated into Azerbaijani language, took place at the Baku Book Center, Trend reports on Dec. 2.

According to the information, the edition was published on the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva with the support of the Baku Book Center and the Regional Development public association.

It is reported that Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva also took part in the presentation.

Director of the Baku Book Center Gunel Rzayeva expressed gratitude to Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva for publishing a book that follows nobility, love, friendship, eternal values ​​- values ​​that unite all of us.

"At first glance, the book looks like a children's book, but in fact it is not only for children, but for all of us. It's about eternal values," she said.

Then a video message from Charlie MacKesy was shown to the guests. In his address, he thanked everyone who contributed to the translation of the book.

At the ceremony, the actors of the “Çiçəyim” children's theater studio of the Center for the Development of Children and Youth No. 3 of the city of Baku performed scenes from the book.

MacKesy's "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" remains a bestseller in the UK to this day. The book tells the story of a little boy and his three friends - a mole, a fox and a horse. Throughout history, the boy asks his friends various questions and gets very logical, simple and deep answers to them. The relationship between four friends tells readers about trust, friendship, nobility, courage, love, honesty, kindness, mercy.

All illustrations for this book, intended for a general readership, are done by Charlie MacKesy himself.