Azerbaijan’s justice ministry talks number of people released under amnesty act from correctional institution № 1 (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 12:10\

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Nineteen people were released from correctional institution No. 1 of the Penitentiary Service within the framework of the act of amnesty announced in connection with the Victory Day of Azerbaijan, marked on November 8, the Head of the Department for Human Rights and Public Relations of the Ministry of Justice Aynur Sabitova said, Trend reports.

On November 5, the Milli Mejlis (parliament) approved a bill on the declaration of amnesty in connection with Victory Day. The decision came into force from the date of adoption.

So far, the act has affected 1,787 people.

It is expected that the document will cover 15,000 people in total.

It is noted that institutions for serving sentences, bodies of inquiry, or preliminary investigation were ordered to ensure the application of the amnesty within four months from the date of entry into force of the document.