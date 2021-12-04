Treatment of servicemen injured in helicopter crash of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The hospital of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan continues treatment of Lieutenant Colonel Emil Jafarov and Captain Ramin Adilov, injured in the crash of the Mi-17 military helicopter, Trend reports citing the press service of the State Border Service.

"At present, both servicemen feel normal, everything necessary is being done for their full recovery and a speedy return to service," the press service said.

On November 30, at about 10:40 (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in the Khyzi district, as a result of which 14 people died and two were injured.

On the fact of the helicopter crash, the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more persons) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.