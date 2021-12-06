Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's liberated Kechiligaya village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared the footage from Kechiligaya village of Kalbajar district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Dec. 6 referring to the ministry.
The footage:
