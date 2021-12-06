Azerbaijan sends 100,000 vaccines to Burkina Faso
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6
Trend:
Organization of Turkic States has sent 611,200 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Burkina Faso and Togo, Trend reports citing Turkish Foreign Ministry.
According to the information, the shipped vaccines were allocated from Turkey (200,000 doses of Sinovac), Azerbaijan (100,000 doses of Sinovac), Uzbekistan (100,000 doses of Sinovac) and Hungary (211,200 doses of Sinopharm).
Of these, 400,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines were donated to Burkina Faso and 211,200 doses to Sinopharm - Togo.
