Azerbaijan assigned social payment to 20,000 families of martyrs from early 2021 – minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:27)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

The social payment has been assigned to 20,000 families of martyrs in Azerbaijan since early 2021, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said at a press conference dedicated to the year-end activity of the YASAT Foundation, Trend reports.

The minister also said that families of martyrs and people disabled as a result of war have been provided with up to 2,600 apartments since early 2021.

“This program covers both disabled citizens and other socially vulnerable people,” Babayev said.

Babayev said that 10,000 people have been involved in psychological assistance programs. 1,082 war veterans have been involved in various rehabilitation programs since early 2021.

The minister added that those who lost their upper or lower limbs in the second Karabakh war have been provided with modern prostheses.

“The process of providing war veterans who lost upper or lower limbs with prostheses will be completed during the next 15 days,” Babayev said.