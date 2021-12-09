Azerbaijani minister talks number of regions to be covered by STEAM educational project (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:53

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The STEAM project will be implemented by the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan in 15 regions of the country, the minister Emin Amrullayev said at the STEAM Azerbaijan festival, Trend reports on Dec. 9.

According to Amrullayev, the project has already been completed in a number of regions.

"We are trying to ensure that the curricula meet new challenges. STEAM classes have been created in all new schools. From the very beginning, the project has been in the focus of attention of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva," he noted.

The opening ceremony of the STEAM Azerbaijan festival, organized by the Ministry of Education within the STEAM Azerbaijan project, was attended by the education minister, Azerbaijani MPs, the public representatives, as well as guests from Turkey and Israel.

The festival will host competitions in the following categories: STEAM Open (Makerthon), Hackaton, Micro: bit, Lego Sumo senior, Lego Sumo junior, Line folower, 3D Cad, Short movie, Edu dron, Humanoid robot. Besides, the participants of the event will get acquainted with the Escape Room based on the quest technology module.

Totally, the festival was joined by 374 participants in 91 teams from the regions and 518 participants from 198 teams in Baku. Within the framework of the STEAM project, competitions and contests are regularly held to identify talented students. One of such events is the STEAM Azerbaijan festival.

After the official opening of the festival, competitions on the categories started. On December 10, it’s planned to organize incentive competitions and awarding of the winning teams.

The main goal of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) project, launched by the Ministry of Education in 2019, is to form students' skills of the 21st century, such as critical, creative thinking, cooperation, and others, to create opportunities for learning in the process of creativity, not, but combine subjects into a single training model instead of teaching them separately.