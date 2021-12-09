Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

Some 34,060 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,733 citizens, the second one 4,358 citizens and the booster dose – 25,969.

Totally, up until now, 10,806,373 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,110,938 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,605,616 people - the second dose and 1,089,819 people booster dose.