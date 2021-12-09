Armenian armed forces commit another provocation in direction of Kalbajar
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9
Trend:
The Armenian armed forces committed another provocation in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar section of the state border, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Armenian military units from the combat positions located in the direction of the Basarkechar region were subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar district on December 9 at about 15:00 (GMT+4).
The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction took relevant measures.
The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.
