Road construction in village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam stalled following mine blast
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16
Trend:
A tractor driven by a resident of Azerbaijan’s Oguz district Ahmad Idrisov hit an anti-tank mine at about 13:00 (GMT+4) on Dec. 16, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.
According to the message, Idrisov is an employee of one of the companies engaged in road construction work around the Khachinchay River in Bash Garvend village of Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation.
“Fortunately, no one was hurt,” the ministry said. “The investigation is being carried out in the Aghdam district prosecutor's office.”
