Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency and NTRC talk importance of bill on media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

The Media Development Agency (MEDIA) and the National Television and Radio Council of Azerbaijan (NTRC) commented on the opinions regarding the bill “On media”, Trend reports on Dec. 17.

According to the joint statement issued by the structures, before the bill was submitted to Azerbaijani Parliament, broad public discussions of the document were organized with the participation of representatives of many media outlets, the opinions and proposals of journalists, who stressed that the document is important from the point of view of improving the domestic media outlets, were taken into account.

The statement noted that the agency and the national council welcome the active participation of representatives of various spheres of society in the discussion of the bill and regard this as an indicator of great interest in this document.

"The bill was prepared to take into account international norms, principles, and advanced world experience. When developing individual norms of the document, similar laws of different countries were studied, norms meeting advanced standards were formed in accordance with the public order of society, the experience of foreign countries, and the precedents of the European Council for Human Rights (ECHR),” the statement said. “The bill doesn’t contradict either Article 10 of the European Convention "On Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms" or Article 50 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, but meets the requirements of the relevant provisions and defines the mechanism for their protection.”

“One of the most discussed issues within the framework of the bill is related to the issuance of press cards. An application for obtaining a journalistic certificate is submitted on a voluntary basis. A journalist can freely carry out his activities without obtaining this certificate, using all the mechanisms of legal protection,” the statement further noted. “A journalist who has applied for inclusion in the Media Register, after providing the information provided for by law, receives the same opportunity, as well as the opportunity to obtain a certificate. The press card confirms the inclusion of the journalist in the Media Register. A journalist doesn’t have to pass any test to obtain it.”

“The inclusion of media in the register is aimed at improving and optimizing the mechanism for protecting their rights, identifying media entities and a group of journalists who can be provided with benefits, forming an economic and legal basis for projects to support their development,” the joint statement said.

Will be updated