About 1 mln people’s salaries to increase following Azerbaijani presidential orders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

A meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population was held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev announced about the beginning of a new stage of social reforms in accordance with the orders of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The minister stressed that the signed orders ensure other important steps towards strengthening social protection of the population and increasing social payments.

Babayev added that the minimum salary will be increased from early 2022 from 250 manat ($147) to 300 manat ($176) thanks to the new orders signed by the President of Azerbaijan on Dec. 17, which means an increase in the salaries of 800,000 workers.

“The salaries of 165,000 employees of state institutions of general and vocational education, the salaries of 4,000 people working in a number of organizations financed from the state budget will be also increased,” the minister said.

“That is, the orders signed on Dec. 17 will generally support the social welfare of about one million people,” Babayev added.

Babayev stressed that a big increase in social payments in Azerbaijan over the past four years is associated with salaries.

“The average monthly salary was increased by 37 percent while the median salary - by 74 percent,” the minister added.

The number of employment contracts has increased by 30 percent over the past four years.

The payroll fund increased by 92 percent thanks to all these processes over the past four years while next year this figure will increase further.