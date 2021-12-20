Nar becomes the “Mobile Operator of the Year”

Nar has been selected as the “Mobile Operator of the Year” at “Caspian Business Awards 2021” ceremony held on December 17. The mobile operator's customer-oriented strategy, high-quality customer service provided through various channels and annual positive development indicators were taken into account during the selection phase.

It is worth noting that, the mobile operator achieved 5% increase in the subscriber base, as well as 23% growth in the number of 4G users due to high-quality mobile internet service during the reporting period. Moreover, Nar, distinguished for its socially vital projects has invested up to 3 million manats in social activities over the past three years, including projects aimed at supporting the veterans of the Patriotic War and the families of martyrs.

“We will remember 2021 as a year marked by the personalized products for different target groups, upgraded service centers to provide excelled service to our customers, and successful implementation of social projects. This award is a testament to the fact that we, as a mobile operator, are heading in the right direction. Next year, we will follow-through our commitment to superior service we have promised to our subscribers”, said Gunnar Panke, CEO of Nar.

Notably, the main goal of the Caspian Energy Club, the founder of the award, is to improve the investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and other countries where the Caspian Energy Club operates, as well as to stimulate and actively participate in B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues.