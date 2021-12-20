Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office to name reasons for State Border Service helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

A briefing will be held on December 20 in Baku on the preliminary results of the investigation into a criminal case initiated upon the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan during training flights on November 30, Trend reports.

The briefing will be attended by First Deputy Prosecutor General, State Counselor of Justice of the III class Elchin Mammadov, Head of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, Senior Counselor of Justice Nemat Avazov, Deputy Head of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, head of the investigation team created in connection with the helicopter crash, Sanan Pashayev, senior assistant of Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Counselor of Justice Tural Aslanov, and Spokesperson, Junior Counselor of Justice Gunay Salimzade.

On November 30, at about 10:40 (GMT +4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in the Khizi district, as a result of which 14 people died and two were injured.

On the fact of the helicopter crash, the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more persons) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.