Records of "black box" of crashed helicopter of State Border Service transferred to Azerbaijan - Prosecutor General's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

Records of the "black box" of the crashed helicopter of the State Border Service transferred to Azerbaijan, First Deputy Prosecutor General, State Counselor of Justice of the III class Elchin Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark during a briefing on the preliminary results of the investigation in a criminal case opened on the fact of the crash of the border service’s military helicopter during its training flights on November 30.

Will be updated