Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks about helicopter crash survivors (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:53)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Four people fell from the helicopter, two of them died on the spot, while two, who were severely injured, survived during the crash of a helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Azerbaijani First Deputy Prosecutor General, State Counselor of Justice of the third class Elchin Mammadov said at a briefing on the preliminary results of the investigation into a criminal case opened on the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service on November 30 during the training flights, Trend reports on Dec. 20.

“The investigation of the criminal case is underway, the public will be informed about the investigation process,” Mammadov added.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district, as a result of which 14 people died and two were injured on November 30 at about 10:40 (GMT +4).

The Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more people) and other articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.