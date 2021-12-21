Azerbaijani ombudsman carries out mission to establish facts on destruction of cemeteries in Aghdam district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva continued to conduct a mission in Aghdam district to investigate the facts related to the cemeteries destroyed by Armenia during the occupation, Trend reports with reference to the Ombudsman’s office.

As part of the trip, Sabina Aliyeva monitored Garahaji and Uzundere cemeteries in the Aghdam district and collected the necessary materials on the facts of violation. The threat of mines was revealed in cemeteries in Aghdam, as in other districts.

Proceeding from the results of the investigation carried out by the ombudsman, a report will be prepared and will be sent to the international and regional organizations.