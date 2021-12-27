325 foreigners and stateless people acquire Azerbaijani citizenship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Some 325 foreigners and stateless people acquired Azerbaijani citizenship upon the order of the President of Azerbaijan "On acquiring of the Azerbaijani citizenship", Trend reports on Dec. 27 referring to the message of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service.

“Some 31 people of them are relatives of those who participated in the battles for the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in the Second Karabakh War, including members of families of the servicemen who became martyrs,” the message said.