Azerbaijan eyes creating regional cultural centers in Karabakh, East Zangazur economic regions
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28
By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:
Azerbaijan plans to create regional cultural centers in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov said at a press conference on topic "Ministry of Culture: Goals and Results of 2021", Trend reports.
According to Karimov, this is provided for by the strategy in the field of culture of Azerbaijan for the period up to 2030.
