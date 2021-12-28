Azerbaijan eyes creating regional cultural centers in Karabakh, East Zangazur economic regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

Azerbaijan plans to create regional cultural centers in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov said at a press conference on topic "Ministry of Culture: Goals and Results of 2021", Trend reports.

According to Karimov, this is provided for by the strategy in the field of culture of Azerbaijan for the period up to 2030.