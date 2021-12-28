Restrictive measures to be taken in case of spread of omicron strain - acting health minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28
Trend:
Restrictive measures will have to be taken in case of the spread of omicron strain of COVID-19, the First Deputy Minister of Health - Acting Minister Teymur Musayev said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.
Will be updated
