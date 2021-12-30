Azerbaijan extends term for paying bonuses to doctors taking care of COVID-19 patients
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
Azerbaijan has extended the term for payment of the extra salaries to health workers providing care to patients with COVID-19 in special outpatient medical centers under the Baku Main Health Department, Trend reports.
The respective decision was signed by the country’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
According to the document, the extra salaries to the mentioned category of health workers will be paid out until January 1, 2022.
