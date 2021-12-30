Azerbaijan’s Azerigaz talks explosion in front of Flame Towers in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30
By Samir Ali – Trend:
The Azerigaz Production Union has spoken on the recent explosion in front of the Flame Towers in the Yasamal district of Baku on Dec. 30, Trend reports.
"The explosion occurred as a result of a gas leak during repair work carried out by employees of the Executive Power of Baku. As a result, two employees were injured," the head of the press service of the Azerigaz Eldaniz Valiyev said.
According to Valiyev, the explosion occurred on the section of the gas line before the meter installed there.
"Azerigaz does not control this section of the gas line," he said.
