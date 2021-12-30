Azerbaijani Parliament approves cancellation of visa regime with Qatar
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
The visa regime for holders of civil passports has been canceled between Azerbaijan and Qatar, Trend reports.
On December 30, a plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament) discussed the draft law "on the approval of an agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Qatar on exemption from visa requirements for holders of general civil passports.
After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.
