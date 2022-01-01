Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1
Trend:
Some 77 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 10 citizens, the second one 60 citizens and the booster dose – 7.
Totally, up until now, 11,346,243 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,169,392 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,676,580 people - the second dose and 1,500,271 people booster dose.
