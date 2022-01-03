Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens as of January 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3

Trend:

Some 80 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 18 citizens, the second one 55 citizens and the booster dose – 7.

Totally, up until now, 11,346,365 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,169,419 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,676,664 people - the second dose and 1,500,282 people booster dose.