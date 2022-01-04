Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

Trend:

Some 183 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 12 citizens, the second one 96 citizens and the booster dose – 75.

Totally, up until now, 11,346,548 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,169,431 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,676,760 people - the second dose and 1,500,357 people booster dose.