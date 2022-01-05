Azerbaijan reports on mine clearance in liberated lands for Dec. 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has reported about the results of work for December 2021 in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, the agency told Trend .

Some 16 antipersonnel and 92 anti-tank mines, as well as 555 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadly, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from December 1 through December 30.

Moreover, a 419.2-hectare-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.