Azerbaijan confirms 630 more COVID-19 cases, 521 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Azerbaijan has detected 630 new COVID-19 cases, 521 patients have recovered, and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 620,679 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 605,058 of them have recovered, and 8,437 people have died. Currently, 7,184 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,262 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,933,628 tests have been conducted so far.