Azerbaijan completes mapping of sanitary protection zone of Basitchay reserve in liberated Zangilan

The preparation of a map of the Basitchay state natural reserve’s sanitary protection zone in Azerbaijan has been completed, Arzu Samadova, deputy head of the Biodiversity Protection Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, told Trend.

According to Samadova, in accordance with the order of the country’s president, work is underway to restore the activities of the reserve located in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

"Within the work, monitoring involving employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the National Academy of Sciences is carried out,” she said.

“Besides, last year, plane trees were planted on the territory of the Basitchay reserve and fish were released into the water. Work in this direction continues," added Samadova.