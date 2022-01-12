Turkey's Turkovac vaccine is not inferior in safety and effectiveness to Chinese CoronaVac

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

Turkey’s domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine, Turkovac, which has already begun to be administered to people, is not inferior in safety and effectiveness to the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine CoronaVac, Trend reports.

Turkish professors Dr. Serhat Unal and Dr. Mine Durusu-Tanriover stated this at a press conference in Ankara, where data on phase III clinical trials of the Turkovac vaccine was made public.

“The vast majority of people who received a Turkey’s locally-made vaccine either did not succumb to the Coronavirus at all or had an illness without any symptoms in a mild form,” Dr. Tanriover said.

She noted that the Turkish Covid-19 vaccine is at least as effective and safe as CoronaVac.

In December 2021, the use of the Turkovac vaccine was permitted in Turkey. In the same month, Turkey initiated mass production of it.