Azerbaijan talks health condition of omicron infected persons

Society 13 January 2022 12:48 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

No complications have been observed as far as persons in Azerbaijan infected with omicron type of COVID-19 are concerned, the Health Ministry said, Trend reports on Jan. 13.

According to the ministry’s joint statement with the Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Unions (TABIB) currently, the condition of the infected persons is assessed as stable, and they are under home supervision.

Eight of the 12 infected with the omicron strain re-tested negative and the respective information was entered into the e-Tabib system, the statement said.

To monitor the epidemiological situation, regular tests are carried out for variants of COVID-19, added the statement.

Twelve persons who arrived from abroad to Azerbaijan tested positive for the omicron variant (SARS-CoV-2 21C).

Tags:
