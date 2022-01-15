Azerbaijan to hold Technofest festival in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

The next world's largest aviation, space and technology festival Technofest will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, Trend reports on Saturday citing Turkish media.

In this regard, the acceptance of applications for "Technological competitions" within the framework of the festival has begun. The competitions will also be open to international participation.

The deadlines for the application for each competition are different and detailed information can be found on the website www.teknofest.az.

The Teknofest event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy among Turkish youth, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.