Former ambassador sentenced to 10 years in prison in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21
Trend:
The Baku Grave Crimes Court continued considering the case of former Ambassador Eldar Hasanov, who is accused of forging documents and other heinous crimes, Trend reports.
Hasanov was sentenced to 10 years in prison upon a court decision.
Will be updated
