Azerbaijan reduces quarantine period for COVID-19 patients (UPDATE)

Society 22 January 2022 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: first version posted on 10:16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

The quarantine period for coronavirus patients in Azerbaijan has been reduced from 14 to 7 days, Trend reports citing the joint statement of the Health Ministry, the Compulsory Health Insurance Agency and the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

"Recently, the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been spreading around the world. The World Health Organization is calling on countries to review their measures to combat coronavirus,” the statement said. “In this regard, changes are being made to the testing strategy, quarantine periods, the process of monitoring patients and methods treatment taking into account the characteristics of the new strain.”

“Taking into account international experience and the results of studies, the period of isolation (quarantine) for persons with a positive PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 and persons with whom they were in close contact will be reduced from 14 to 7 days from January 24, 2022,” the statement noted.

“Given the genetic characteristics of the mutation of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, we call on citizens to follow the instructions of health authorities to reduce the risk of infection,” the statement emphasized.

Will be updated

