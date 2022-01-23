Training session for reservists continues in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

According to the training plan for 2022 approved by the Minister of Defense, the military training session continues in one of the military units in order to improve the combat skills of reservists, Trend reports citing press service of Defense Ministry.

The training session demonstrated the movement of special groups during the battle by the use of various methods.

During the training, participants are taught the perfomance characteristics of weapons, the rules of incomplete disassembly and use, as well as methods of evacuating the wounded by giving first aid.

The training session will last until January 29.