Launch of bus routes to Azerbaijan's liberated lands to play crucial role in integration of these territories - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

The launch of the first bus routes to the liberated lands of Azerbaijan will play an important role in the social, economic, and humanitarian integration of these territories, head of the Azerbaijani State Road Transport Service Anar Rzayev said at the opening ceremony of routes to the liberated territories, Trend reports.

According to him, two trips will be carried out to Shusha and Aghdam from Baku, as well as four from Ahmadbeyli.

"Tickets for all routes are already on sale. The activity is quite high. Ticket sales continue. Travel time to Shusha city is 6 hours 30 minutes, to Aghdam - 6 hours. In Shusha and Aghdam, two and a half hours are allotted to get acquainted with the city, so that you can walk there. Then the buses return back with the same passengers. Flights to Shusha, according to the schedule, will be operated on Saturdays and Sundays," Rzayev said.