Azerbaijan confirms 757 more COVID-19 cases, 302 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 757 new COVID-19 cases, 302 patients have recovered, and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 634,488 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 612,594 of them have recovered, and 8,619 people have died. Currently, 13,275 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,145 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,070,424 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan talks applications received by SMB Development Agency on creating business in liberated lands
Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency discloses number of start-up certificates issued in 2021
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to chairperson of Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans
Footage of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arriving in Fuzuli International Airport published (PHOTO)
India's Republic Day 2022: Army troops to don uniforms from different eras, vintage and modern platforms on display