Azerbaijan to get another batch of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Some 3.3 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 will be delivered to Azerbaijan in 2022 in accordance with the agreement, the Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance said in response to Trend’s request.

“Around 3.2 million doses of CoronaVac vaccine and 80,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan in 2022,” the message said.

Today CoronaVac, Sputnik V, and Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19 are used in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan launched COVID-19 vaccination on January 18, 2021. Since then, 11,813,843 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,214,125 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,729,273 people - the second dose while 1,870,445 people – the third dose.